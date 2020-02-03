1  of  14
Closings
Cheatham County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Maury County Schools McClain Christian Academy Overton County Schools Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Wilson County Schools

6 shot on Greyhound bus in California

News
Posted: / Updated:

LEBEC, Calif. (CNN) – Six passengers on a Greyhound bus headed from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

All six shooting victims were taken to hospitals, CHP spokesman Steve Loftus said. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The shooting took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine area, on Interstate 5 near Fort Tejon Road, Loftus said.

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers.

A suspect is in custody, Loftus said. Authorities have not detailed what the motive may be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar