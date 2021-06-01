6 displaced after fire at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people were displaced when their North Nashville home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 1:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Gwynwood Drive, which is near Brick Church Pike.

No injuries were reported and four juveniles and two adults were able to escape from the burning home.

Fire officials estimate the 75% of the home was damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents.

No additional information was immediately released.