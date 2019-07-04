6.4 magnitude quake rattles Southern California

An earthquake with a preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocked Southern California at around 10:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is northeast of Los Angeles County.

In San Bernardino County, where the quake was centered, no injuries were reported but buildings and roads suffered damage, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it has not received any reports of damage or calls for service.

At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared 🔗 https://t.co/fURDNcMhhQ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 4, 2019

“This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared,” the LAPD tweeted.

A tweet from the Los Angeles International Airport said there were no immediate reports of damage and the airport was operating as normal.

No immediate reports of damage from the earthquake a few minutes ago and operations are normal as teams inspect runways and terminals. #earthquake — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 4, 2019

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.