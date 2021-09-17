51 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged after attempting to bring 51 pounds of marijuana through the Nashville International Airport, according to an arrest warrant.

Nashville Airport Police responded around 9:30 Thursday morning. The arrest document states TSA officers found the drugs in two suitcases that belonged to 32-year-old Chardic Brown. Officers examined the bags by hand.

Police immediately placed Brown in handcuffs and took him into custody.

According to the warrant, the drugs were in 49 vacuum-sealed bags weighing a total of 51 pounds.

Brown has been charged with a felony drug offense. He was booked in the Metro jail, but was released Thursday afternoon.