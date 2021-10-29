50’s themed event Saturday to benefit Special Olympics Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Runners and walkers alike can turn back the clock to the 1950’s to benefit the Tennessee Special Olympics.
The “Do Wah Diddy 5K Fun Run” is set for Saturday morning at the White House City Park. Organizers say the non-competitive fundraiser will feature a contest for best 1950’s attire.
Food trucks and other local artisans and businesses will be on hand.
The event gets underway at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon.
All proceeds go to the Special Olympics. For more information or to register, visit the event site here.
