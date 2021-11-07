$50K Powerball winning ticket bought at a grocery store in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lucky Powerball player is $50,000 richer this morning after purchasing a winning ticket in Murfreesboro.

The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Publix on South Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

No additional information is available until the $50,000 prize is claimed.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at a whopping $151 million total.

The next drawing will be held on November 8, and the Tennessee Lottery encourages all players to play responsibly.