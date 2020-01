DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lucky Powerball player in Smithville in Dekalb County won $50,000 Saturday night.

They matched four of five white numbers drawn plus, the red Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik N Ezy Exxon in the 200 block of E. Broad Street in Smithville.

No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.