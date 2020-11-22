$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Williamson County at Brentwood Kroger

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Powerball player in Williamson County has won $50,000 dollars after Saturday night’s drawing, according to a release from Tennessee Lottery officials.

The player matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball to win.

The release said the winning ticket was purchased in Brentwood at Kroger at 6682 Nolensville Pike.

The winning numbers were 51 54 57 60 69 11.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

