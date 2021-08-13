50+ pounds of white powder, possibly fentanyl, found during traffic stop on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 50 pounds of white powder presumed to be fentanyl were found inside a truck during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in West Nashville Thursday afternoon.

The truck was stopped around 5 p.m. by Metro police on the interstate.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Danny Rhodes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

K-9 Boston (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the powder was found inside two bags in the sleeper area after Metro K-9 Boston alerted officers to a drug odor.

The truck driver, Danny Rhodes, 48, of El Paso, Texas, was taken into custody and is expected to be charged federally.

Fifty pounds of fentanyl has the potential to kill millions of people and has a street value of approximately $800,000, according to Metro police.