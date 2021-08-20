50% of Nashville residents now fully vaccinated, city says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than half of Nashville residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city’s mayor announced Friday.

Mayor John Cooper revealed on his Twitter page that 50.1% of Nashvillians have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cooper said there were 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nashville over the last 48 hours, along with two deaths, both of which were patients who were not vaccinated.

The city’s seven-day positivity rate is at 13.8%, as of Friday morning.

Cooper also announced that the Nashville Emergency Operations Center and Meharry Medical College will open two additional testing lines at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike.

He said this will double testing capacity, “allowing us to better respond to increased demand due to the Delta variant.”