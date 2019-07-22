50 iPads stolen during burglary at Brentwood Best Buy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 50 iPads were stolen during a weekend burglary at the Best Buy in Brentwood.

Brentwood police responded to a burglary alarm around 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the store and arrived about five minutes later to find evidence of a break-in.

Police said surveillance video showed five males wearing masks and gloves forced their way into the business through the front doors and went directly to the area where the Apple iPads were located.

The thieves then broke into a locked case and took an estimated 50 iPads, officers revealed.

They also attempted to get into the cabinet where the iPhones were stored, but were unsuccessful.

The intruders reportedly fled in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brentwood police at 615-371-0160.

Brentwood police said similar incidents were reported across the southeastern part of the country, including in Murfreesboro.

News 2 reached out to Murfreesboro police for information on that crime.

