5 years and no answers for family of songwriter found dead in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The body of an inspiring songwriter was found in a dry creek bed in East Nashville five years ago, and still no answers for her mourning family.

The mother of Teresa “Tess” Carlson is still searching for justice.

Although some 1,000 miles away at their home in Minnesota, the family of Tess hasn’t stopped in their quest to find who killed their 46-year-old daughter.

Carol Carlson said her daughter struggled with mental illness and she believes Tess trusted that someone was going to help her before turning to kill her.

“Bad person, bad persons. I believe it was more than one,” Carlson said.

The decomposed body of the former beauty queen and model that moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting was found in a dry creek bed off of Sunnymeade Drive in a quiet Inglewood neighborhood weeks after she was last seen alive.

“There is no doubt she was dumped there,” said Carlson said.

Detectives told News 2 they have reason to believe she was dumped there, calling Tess’ death a homicide. However, because her body was decomposed an autopsy couldn’t reveal a cause of death, the case remains open with East Nashville detectives.

The Carlson family is holding onto hope they will soon find answers while cherishing the memories that once were. Her family has published two of her books and plans to work on her songs next, hoping to keep her memory alive.

Anyone who may have information about the death of Tess Carlson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.