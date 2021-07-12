5-year-old wounded after shooting in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a five-year-old was grazed by a bullet in a neighborhood off Buena Vista Pike Monday morning.

Metro police responded around 5:15 a.m. to a reported shooting on Bray Drive near Kings Lane.

When officers arrived, they said they learned a five-year-old had been grazed in the shoulder by a bullet.

No additional information was immediately released, including the extent of the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.