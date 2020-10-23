5-year-old shot, killed by another child in California home

MERCED, California (KSEE/WKRN) – A 5-year-old girl is dead in Merced, California after police said another child in the home shot her.

Officers were called to the area of 26th Street and Hawthorne Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot at a home. Officers also received a report of a vehicle leaving a nearby hospital at a high rate of speed.

44-year-old Rodney Matthews (image courtesy of Merced Police)

Officers said the 5-year-old girl was dropped off at the hospital with a single gunshot wound but later died of her injuries.

According to Merced police, the driver of the vehicle who left the hospital was involved in a high-speed pursuit but the driver was eventually arrested.

Rodney Matthews, 44, was arrested and booked on charges of child endangerment which resulted in the death of a child, felony reckless driving while evading officers, and a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Matthews was also identified as the victim’s father.

No additional information was released.