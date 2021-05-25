5 Tennessee wine trails to visit this summer

Cluster of purple and green grapes ripening on the vines at Arrington Vineyard, Tennessee. (Adobe Stock)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to some of the country’s most beautiful mountains and parks. But if you’re looking to tackle one of the state’s many trails without the fear of getting poison ivy, the state has you covered there too – wine trails!

What better way to spend a summer weekend than trying out local wineries and vineyards? Here’s a list of five wine trails you can explore in the Volunteer State.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Right in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, you’ll find the Rocky Top Wine Trail. You can pick up your passport at one of the participating wineries. If you visit three locations, you receive a free souvenir wine glass. There is also a gift for visiting all five wineries!

Wineries on the Trail

Hillside Winery

Apple Barn Winery

Apple Barn Cider House

Mountain Valley Winery

Mill Bridge Winery

To learn more about each winery, click here.

Cookeville, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)

Take a trip through the beautiful Upper Cumberland back roads and sample a group of wineries that are all small and family-owned. Pick up a “Wine Trail Rack Card” at any of the eight wineries or visitor centers. If you complete the trail you receive a special gift!

Wineries on the Trail

Cellar 53 Winery

Chestnut Hill Winery

DelMonaco Winery & Vineyard

Highland Manor Winery

Holly Ridge Winery & Vineyards

Northfield Vineyards

Paris Winery

Stonehaus Winery

To learn more about each winery, click here.

Hampshire, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)

About an hour east of Nashville is where you’ll find the Natchez Trace Wine Trail which is comprised of four family-owned wineries. You can download the passport for the trail here.

Wineries on the Trail

Grinder’s Switch Winery

Keg Springs Winery

Amber Falls Winery

Natchez Hills Vineyard

To learn more about each winery, click here.

Knoxville, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)

The Foothills Wine & Cider Trail is the perfect blend of nature and wine! From award-winning wines and ciders to festivals and gorgeous vineyards, there is something for everyone on this trail!

Wineries on the Trail

Tsali Notch Vineyard

Cades Cove Cellars

Mill Bridge Winery

Wyile Cider Mill

Pigeon River Winery

To learn more about each winery, click here.

From Memphis to Paris, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)

Head west to enjoy a truly unique experience that you can only find on the Wine Trail of West Tennessee. Each winery is family-owned and dedicated to serving up a good time with good wine.

Wineries on the Trail

Old Millington Winery

Delta Blues Winery

de terra Winery & Vineyard

Century Farm Winery

Crown Winery

Paris Winery

White Squirrel Winery

To learn more about each winery, click here.