5 people, dog displaced after Rutherford County house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four adults, a teen and a dog are displaced after their Rutherford County home caught fire Thursday morning.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials say crews were dispatched at around 8:45 a.m. to a fire at a home in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Drive. It was determined the fire started in the garage.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke showing in the garage and inside the home. Crews entered the home through the front door and attacked the fire quickly, preventing the home from sustaining heavy damage.

The majority of the heavy damage was contained to the garage while the attack was also damaged.

A motorcycle inside the garage was completely destroyed, but other vehicles inside were spared thanks to quick actions from the firefighters. Most of the residents’ personal items were able to be salvaged.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the residents.