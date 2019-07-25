NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for three juveniles who escaped from a youth facility in Donelson late Wednesday night.

Metro police said it was notified of the escape around 11:45 p.m. by G4S Academy for Young Men, also known as the G4S Stones River Academy, which is located on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Five juveniles initially escaped the facility but two were taken into custody off Donelson Pike just before 4 a.m. Three of the juveniles are currently on the run and officers are working to take them into custody throughout the Donelson area.

One employee of the facility was injured in the escape and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Metro police.

In April 2016, five juveniles were charged after starting a small riot at the facility.

Metro’s Chief of Police Steve Anderson expressed concern in May 2016 after a small riot inside the facility and an escape by two teens. One of the teens was involved in another escape prior to the one in April 2016.

“I am very concerned about the apparent lack of remedial action after escapes from this facility over the past several months,” Chief Anderson said.

G4S Youth Services, which runs the Stones River Academy, was once a division of G4S before the larger company sold it on April 1, 2017.

G4S is a privatized juvenile justice program for teens who require treatment for mental health and substance abuse, among other issues. It is a “staff-secure” facility, but not hardware secure, according to their website.

According to G4S’s website, the facility is a “residential treatment program for 24 male youth offenders, ages 13 and up, who are committed to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.”