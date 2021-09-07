5 juveniles arrested, school placed on lockdown after stolen vehicle discovered in high school parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested five juveniles after using GPS to track a car stolen during an armed robbery Monday.

According to police, a BMW sedan was stolen during an armed robbery Monday on Smith Springs Road. On Tuesday, the car was traced to the parking lot of Cane Ridge High School after the manufacturer tracked its GPS coordinates.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers and an MNPD helicopter crew spotted 5 juveniles exit the vehicle. They were all detained and taken to the Hermitage Precinct for interviews concerning the robbery, which remains under investigation.

The five juveniles were charged today with joyriding.