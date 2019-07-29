5 in custody following South Nashville pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people, including three juveniles, were taken into custody following a pursuit early Monday morning in South Nashville.

Metro police said the pursuit ended in a crash at Haywood Lane and Hopedale Drive.

According to investigators, an officer was filling out paperwork when a car drove by at a high rate of speed.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver reportedly kept going and crashed into a ditch.

Police said all five people in the vehicle, including three juveniles and two adults, were taken into custody.

A gun was found inside the vehicle, officers added.

No other details have been released.