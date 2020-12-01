5 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning from Macon Co. house fire

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an incident in Macon County, five people were sent to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a release from the Macon Community Hospital.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on Carlene Jones Road. The Lafayette Fire Department confirmed with News 2 this stemmed from an electrical fire which caused the insulation in the ceiling of the home to catch fire.

The hospital says one adult and four children were transported from the scene by EMS to the facility for carbon monoxide poisoning. The release from the hospital says all patients were in emergent condition upon arrival. Hospital staff are actively providing treatment.

No other information was immediately released.