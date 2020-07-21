5 Democrats on U.S. Senate primary ballot, but few expect tight race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Tennessee’s race for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination has gotten attention all the way to the White House, there’s a race on the Democrat side as well, but few expect a tight contest.

Five Democrats qualified to be on the ballot in the August 6 primary.

In alphabetical order, they include Marquita Bradshaw of Memphis whose website said she has extensive experience in the environmental justice movement.

Gary G. Davis of Nashville has run for U.S. Senate numerous times.

A third candidate is Nashville lawyer Robin Kimbrough whose website said she has had a long career helping victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Another Nashville lawyer running is James Mackler who is best known among the candidates for running in 2018 briefly and for being an Iraqi war vet flying helicopters.

The fifth candidate is another Nashville lawyer named Mark Pickrell who also touts himself as a baptist deacon on his website.

Most political observers would pick Mackler as the favorite to become the Democrat nominee based on his fundraising and name recognition from the 2018 run.

Mackler dropped out in 2018 after former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen became a candidate.

This time around, Bredesen has endorsed Mackler.

