5 arrested in Tennessee for involvement in Capitol riots, new documents show evidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The FBI has arrested five people in Tennessee for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riots, four were arrested over the weekend.

Complaints from the FBI show agents connected the suspects through social media.

The latest, 35-year-old Blake Reed was arrested Sunday in his Wedgewood Houston neighborhood. Paperwork shows a gray respirator and distinct ski goggles on social media connected Reed to the riots. Reed was also seen in photos with Matthew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was arrested Friday in Memphis for his involvement, after a tip. Agents said a video compilation on Instagram shows Bledsoe entering the Capitol. Law enforcement referenced online profiles for Reed and Bledsoe showing that the two attended Germantown High School in the Memphis area together.

Saturday, FBI agents arrested Jack Griffith in Gallatin, known online as Juan Bibiano. Documents show a Facebook post included a photo of him in what appears to be the Capitol crypt, raising his fist into the air.

Lisa Eisenhart of Georgia was also arrested over the weekend in Nashville. Eisenhart’s charges include conspiring with her son, Eric Munchel, to violate federal statutes.

Munchel who became known as the “zip tie guy” was the first to be arrested in Tennessee in connection with the Capitol riots. The FBI pointing to surveillance video and social media posts tying Munchel and his mother to the crimes, with photos and video of the two at a DC hotel and later at the Capitol.

New documents reveal both Munchel and Eisenhart were seen on video near a “mob of individuals physically attacking two capitol police officers guarding entry into the senate chambers.” The suspects allegedly chased the officers as they ran for safety. Now, investigators say further video evidence shows both Munchel and Eisenhart were carrying “zip tie cuffs” in their hands during the pursuit of the officers.

Federal agents say there is probable cause to believe both Munchel and Eisenhart “knowingly and willfully conspired with persons known and unknown” to violate the law.

“That is fairly typical in federal cases where they try weave a conspiracy out of things and try to say there are multiple people who are involved in the case. For example that a conspired with b, who conspired with c to do certain criminal offenses. You see that on a lot of drug cases, that sort of thing,” Nashville criminal defense attorney David Raybin told News 2.

Raybin isn’t representing any of the defendants named, but he’s heard from others in Tennessee involved in the Capitol riots as well.

“I’ve had multiple people call me who were there, who are worried about being arrested and caught in this thing. The traditional statement is well you know I was protesting and it turned into a riot I didn’t intend to do that,” he explained.

He added that he does expect the federal government to aggressively prosecute those who went beyond their first amendment rights and invaded the capitol.

Reed, Griffith, and Eisenheart are expected to have their initial appearance in a federal courtroom Tuesday in Nashville.