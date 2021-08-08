5 arrested after search of Trigg Co. drug den uncovers meth, guns, and a stolen motorcycle

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Investigators arrested five suspects and seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine, a stolen motorcycle, and several handguns after a high-speed pursuit and search of a known drug den.

Investigators were conducting surveillance on the location early Sunday morning when deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle leaving at a high rate of speed. The suspect led deputies on a pursuit while throwing out approximately half a pound of meth in an attempt to destroy it.

Investigators were able to retrieve the meth and the pursuit ended safely when the suspect quickly surrendered once a K9 was deployed.

Deputies executed a search warrant of the drug den where the K9 located a large amount of meth next to three handguns, scales, and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies also uncovered a stolen motorcycle from Tennessee and another motorcycle with a different stolen license plate.

“This is one less location selling poison in our community and the Sheriff’s office will continue to proactively seek out more. Let it be known, drug dealers and violent criminals have no place in our beautiful community and we will find you,” said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson in a statement.

No other information about the suspects arrested was immediately provided to News 2.

If you have any information on this or other crimes occurring in Trigg County, you’re aksed to contact the Trigg County Crimestoppers tip line at (270) 522-INFO (4636).