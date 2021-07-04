4th of July forecast: Warmer this afternoon, but low humidity sticks around

Warmer temperatures for Independence Day with highs near 90, but humidity values remain low for this time of year. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon and skies will remain mostly clear this evening. Temperatures tonight near 9 pm will be in the upper 70s just in time to enjoy the fireworks!

Tomorrow the heat will ramp up with highs in the low 90s. As the winds become southerly, we’ll see humidity levels on the increase.

By Tuesday, we could squeak out a stray shower in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday through Saturday our scattered storm chances begin to ramp up day by day as moisture increases and a frontal system slowly pushes our way towards the end of the week.