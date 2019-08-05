49-year-old New York man killed in motorcycle crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 49-year-old man from New York was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 65 Sunday night.

It happened near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard around 8:20 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows Larry Neely Jr. was riding his 2005 Honda motorcycle north on I-65 in slowing traffic when he collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz. Neely, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police said the preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be improper following on the motorcyclist’s part.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.