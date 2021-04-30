47-year-old woman dies in Putnam County fire

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old woman died after a fire at a Putnam County home Wednesday.

Crews were called to the home on Big Orange Drive around 1:45 p.m. when they found a unconscious woman on the front porch and began to administer CPR.

According to the Putnam County Fire Department, the victim was pulled from the home by her husband after he returned to the residence and found it full of smoke.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the victim ultimately passed away.

She was home alone with three cats, who also died in the fire, according to the fire department, who said smoke alarms were installed in the home.

Officials said the home sustained significant damage to the kitchen and living room areas but is still standing.

Chief Tom Brown released this statement: “It is very discouraging. We like to save lives and properties. That’s what our job is. Just unfortunately sometimes that is not possible. It is heartbreaking for all of our personnel.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the identity of the victim was not immediately released.