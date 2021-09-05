47-year-old Nashville man killed in hit-and-run on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Nolensville Pike Sunday morning.

According to a release from police, it happened at 12:45 a.m. near Paragon Mills Road. A driver hit and killed a 47-year-old Nashville man.

The preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian crossed Nolensville Pike when, according to witnesses, he was struck near the curb by the driver of a northbound vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the hit-and-run vehicle is a gray or beige older-model SUV or van. Evidence at the scene indicated that the vehicle is possibly a 2005-2009 Chevrolet Uplander or Pontiac Montana. Police say the car will have front end damage to the grill and possibly be missing a windshield wiper.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.