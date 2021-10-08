46-year-old Nashville man killed in crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the driver killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in North Nashville earlier this week as a 46-year-old Nashville man.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight Wednesday in the eastbound lanes near the Jefferson Street exit.

Metro police reported Dan Al Mayes, 46, was exiting I-40 at Jefferson Street when his Nissan Sentra left the roadway and hit a light pole. The pole broke on impact and fell onto the sedan, according to Metro police.

It is not known why Mayes left the roadway.

Mayes, who Metro police said was not wearing his seatbelt, was taken to Nashville General Hospital where he died.

Metro police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.