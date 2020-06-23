45 dogs rescued from trailer in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Animal Rescue Corps and Henry County Sheriff’s Office rescued 45 dogs from a single-wide trailer Tuesday.

The ARC said they received an anonymous tip that led to them discovering these dogs. Rescuers said the dogs were found in deplorable living conditions and showed long-term neglect. Some dogs had fleas, ear infections, and missing eyes, among other health issues.

The animals are now undergoing veterinary exams and will be transferred to rescue missions across the area.

An Amazon wish list for this rescue can be found here.

You can find out more about the ARC here.