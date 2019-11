NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are ramp closures as part of the 440 fix this weekend. The work was postponed due to rain last weekend.

The ramps from 440 eastbound to Hillsboro Pike southbound and from Nolensville Pike northbound to 440 westbound will be closed. Traffic should be restored by Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.

The connection between I-40 eastbound and 440 eastbound is also closed until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.