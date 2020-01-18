43K found in donated couch returned in Michigan

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WKRN) — Howard Kirby recently purchased a couch from a Habitat for Humanity re-store.

He says he was shocked to find cold hard cash in the couch cushions. It totaled up to nearly $43,200. Kirby said he had the couch and ottoman for a few weeks before noticing it was uncomfortable and that’s when his daughter decided to open it up.

He said he didn’t feel right keeping the money, so he reached out to the store to find out who had donated the couch. The store was able to track down the owner to return the cash.

Turns out, it was donated by a woman who was given the couch by her late grandfather.