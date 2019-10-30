40,000 pounds of avocado’s spill on Texas highway

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) – Resist the urge to use tortilla chips to clean up this giant mess.

Part of a Texas interstate was closed Tuesday after 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled onto the roadway.

A tractor-trailer carrying them began veering off the highway around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Homero Balderas with the Cibolo Police Department says the driver of the big rig for some reason veered toward the median, then lost control of his vehicle.

“When they came back, they overcorrected, went across towards the right, overcorrected again and then flipped their truck-tractor and their trailer,” Balderas said.

It was too much for another big rig to avoid, as a tanker hit the tipped-over truck, adding to the trouble.

“Luckily the tanker that struck them did not turn over like they did and also luckily was empty at the time,” Balderas said.

Two people inside the avocado-hauling truck were hurt and both were taken to the hospital.

Officers, meanwhile, had to remain at the scene until well after daylight, blocking the road to prevent other drivers from getting caught up in the mushy mess.

The highway shutdown stretched on for hours making the morning rush and beyond more of a slow crawl for drivers caught in the backup.

At last check, both people injured in the crash were in stable condition.