400 panties found in home of Alabama man facing voyeurism charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Police searching the home of a man suspected of attacking an Alabama woman in her home found more than 400 pairs of women’s panties, authorities said.

Investigators also found dozens of photos of John Thomas Uda’s co-workers taken without their permission from, the neck down, leading to 50 counts of voyeurism, Dothan police told news outlets.

Uda, 27, also is charged with attempted rape, three counts of burglary, aggravated criminal surveillance and two counts of illegal possession of a credit card.

Police are trying to figure out how many of those 400 paris of women’s underwear, which had been worn, might have been stolen. Investigators said worn panties can also be bought on the internet.

Uda was accused in 2019 of stealing women’s underwear from laundromats, authorities said.

Uda was arrested on July 10 after a woman called police about a man breaking into her apartment. Uda ran away before officers arrived, but they determined his identity from the bill of sale for the woman’s stolen gaming console, police said.

Jail records did not indicate if Uda had a lawyer.