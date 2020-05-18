400 complaints made against Nashville businesses since start of Phase One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department has received approximately 400 complaints against Nashville businesses since the start of Phase One of re-opening on May 11, according to the department’s director.

During Monday morning’s update on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Davidson County, Dr. Michael Caldwell addressed the complaints and said most were about employees not wearing facial coverings or not wearing them properly.

“We are following up with each one of these businesses and what we’re finding out is that a lot of these businesses just didn’t really understand the rules,” Dr. Caldwell explained.

He added, “if we find that after we’ve already communicated with a business that they continue to not be in compliance, then we will start fining.

Dr. Caldwell said the department had issued four citations prior to Phase One, including three earlier this month for being “out of compliance with the Safer at Home order”.

American Freight Furniture (3401 Owen Dr., Antioch): $550 fine

Champion Car Wash (7128 Hwy. 70 S.): $250 fine

Rise Above Fitness (100 Bonnabrook Dr., Hermitage): $150

Prior to those three citations, the health department cited The Slider House restaurant on Division Street. All four were given a court date of June 3.

