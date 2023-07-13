LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Approximately 40 human skulls were found among bones and body parts inside a Kentucky apartment.

The discovery was made as Federal Bureau of Investigation agents served a search warrant Tuesday in connection with the investigation into stolen human remains that were trafficked from Harvard Medical School’s morgue.

Investigators in Pennsylvania initially received a tip there were possibly human remains at the home of Jeremy Pauley. After officers found human remains including organs and skin in the home, it was determined Pauley was buying the remains through Facebook from a woman who worked at a mortuary in Little Rock, Arkansas. PayPal transactions reveal she sold Pauley various human remains including hearts, brains, lungs and two fetal specimens.

William Nott (Courtesy: Oldham County Detention Center)

Pauley provided investigators with information on the network of individuals who were involved in the sale and transportation of fraudulently obtained human remains, including Cedric Lodge, who prosecutors said stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated to Harvard for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations from the morgue between 2018 and 2022.

Investigators determined Pauley sold and shipped human remains to James Nott. The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in the 300 block of Love Avenue in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.

Click here to read the complete federal complaint.

Nott was alone in the apartment, but when an FBI agent asked if anyone else was inside, he replied “only my dead friends.”

Inside the home, agents located approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones. The skulls were reportedly decorated around the furniture, one with a head scarf and another on the mattress where Nott slept. A Harvard Medical School bag was also found within the home.

During the search, agents found multiple firearms, including an AK-47 three feet from the door of the home and leaning on a mattress where Nott slept, inert grenades and two plates of body armor.

Nott was booked into the Oldham County jail.