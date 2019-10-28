4-year-old shot by 9-year-old sibling

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – A 4-year-old was apparently shot in the face by a 9-year-old sibling on Sunday, but the injuries were not life-threatening, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at a house near Rocky Top around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said surgery may not be required for the 4-year-old, who was transported to UT Medical Center by a Lifestar helicopter. No charges have been filed against any adults. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is also involved in the case.

