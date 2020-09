STRUTHERS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — A 4-year-old is dead and four others were hospitalized after a shooting in Eastern Ohio early Monday morning.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The suspect ran away, NewsNation affiliate WKBN reported. Police haven’t released a description of the suspect, but said it was a man.

Nothing was stolen from the home, authorities said.

Struthers, Ohio is located just West of the Pennsylvania border near Youngstown.

This is a developing story.