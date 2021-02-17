4 weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee as another winter storm threat looms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirms four people have been killed so far as a result of the winter storm that hit West and Middle Tennessee this week.

The latest death TDH confirmed is out of Williamson County. One of the other confirmed deaths is out of Maury County, with the other two from Shelby County.

Earlier Wednesday, News 2 confirmed the death of a nine-year-old Brentwood boy after a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon. While Brentwood is located in Williamson County, it is not known at this time if it is the weather-related death the state’s health department is reporting.

Details about any of the victims has not been released at this time.

Another round of winter weather rolls into Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday.