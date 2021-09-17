4 taken to hospital from crash in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are investigating a Friday night crash that sent four people to the hospital.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, at least two cars crashed at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Jefferson Street.

All four people transported were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not immediately made available.

No word yet on what led to the crash. News 2 will let you know as soon as we learn more information.