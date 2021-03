Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on collision that sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on collision that sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash on Maxwell Road.

Crews transported four adult patients to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. At least one of those patients had critical injuries.