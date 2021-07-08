4 sought after hit-and-run crash in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for several people who fled from the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Donelson early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Donelson Pike and Elm Hill Pike around 2 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police told News 2 four people were in a vehicle that ran a red light and slammed into another car.

The four ran from the scene down Elm Hill Pike, according to Metro police.

A woman inside the vehicle that was hit was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.