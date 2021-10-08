4 more Nashville men charged in sex trafficking investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seven men have been charged with commercial sex trafficking after an undercover investigation in Nashville, according to several arrest warrants.

On Wednesday, three men were charged and booked in the Metro jail. Then 22-year-old Gabriel Perez, 45-year-old Luis Lopez, 21-year-old Antwan Davis and 38-year-old Johnny Gonzales were taken into custody on Thursday.

Metro police reported the four men responded to an erotic ad that was posted online and made contact with an undercover officer who was pretending to be 16-years-old.

The document states the suspects met the officer at an unknown hotel in Nashville. Perez and Gonzales paid the undercover officer $60, Lopez paid $170 and Davis paid $60 and gave the officer marijuana, according to Metro police.

All four are being charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act. Each of them had a bond set at $20,000.