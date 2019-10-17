4 more ‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspects charged after Hendersonville burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four more people have been charged in connection with “Felony Lane Gang” style car burglaries in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police reported vehicles were broken into outside Mary’s Magical Place in Veteran’s Park for three days in a row over the weekend of Oct. 12 through Oct. 14. Purses were taken in each burglary and credit cards belonging to the victims were used at area businesses for large amounts, according to Hendersonville police.

After investigating each of the burglaries, Hendersonville police determined the suspects had left Middle Tennessee and returned to Florida.

On Wednesday, Hendersonville police contacted the Florida Highway Patrol who were able to stop a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike believed to be involved in the Hendersonville thefts.

The FHP took four people into custody and they are being held in the Orange County jail pending extradition to Sumner County.

Jonmichael Skeete (age 27) of North Lauderdale, FL with: Burglary (x2), Theft under $1,000 (x2), Vandalism under $1,000, Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (x5)

Scottie Louis (age 23) of Margate, FL with: Burglary, Theft under $1,000, Vandalism under $1,000, Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (x2)

Antrell Thiena (age 25) of North Lauderdale, FL with: Burglary, Theft over $2,500, Vandalism under $1,000, Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

Brent Sampson (age 30) of Oakland Park, FL with: Burglary, Theft over $2,500, Vandalism under $1,000, Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

This makes six people charged with “Felony Lane Gang” style burglaries in Hendersonville within 24 hours after two people were charged on Tuesday.

