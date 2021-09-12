4 Juveniles lead Mt. Juliet Police on short pursuit in stolen vehicle

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four juveniles were arrested Saturday night after leading Mt. Juliet police on a short pursuit in a stolen car.

Officers were alerted to a stolen Nissan Altima by their license plate recognition system “Guardian Shield” as the car entered Hermitage city limits.

The attempt to stop the vehicle lead the driver to do an abrupt U-turn, sideswiping another motorist.

A spike system was successful in ending the pursuit on Woodridge Place near Placid Drive.

Inside the vehicle was the 15-year-old driver, two 16-year-old male passengers and a 14-year-old female passenger. All are from Nashville and were in possession of marijuana.

The stolen Altima from Clarksville is reported to have been taken on Aug.19, 2021.

No one was injured amid the short pursuit.