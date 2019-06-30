4 injured, several displaced in Edgehill housing complex fire

Four people are in the hospital and several others are displaced after a fire in an affordable housing complex in Edgehill. It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. off Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue.

“Once I heard the smoke detectors going off, once I came out, I saw the fire coming up through the front,” Tim Winston who was staying next door told News 2, “I saw the fire coming up through the front, and the kid was beating on the window trying to get out.”

Winston said neighbors rushed to help the mom, her daughter and two sons in their 20’s who were stuck inside.

“When he hit the bat, whoof!” Winston described, “The fire just went straight up, no one could get out of there, no one could get out. But the two, the mother and the daughter came out the back door, they the only two that could come out of this back door.”

One of the sons was able to get out through the front.

“One of them ran out and ran to the neighbors yard, he had a towel on him, and when he got out across the yard, he had a towel on him. And when he got over across the yard, he was already burnt. He took the towel off of him and he was telling me, he was burning then,’ Winston said.

The other had to be rescued after passing out upstairs.

“When brought his body outside and he was burnt, and I was like, ‘Oh man.’ I couldn’t really look at that anymore,” Winston recalled.

Firefighters evacuated the building and NES cut power.

“They had to get everyone out of the building out first. So we beat on everyone’s doors, got everyone out of the building, ’cause the carbon monoxide in the building, the fire chief told me would make everybody sick, he said ‘You gotta get out of here,” he said.

Neighbors say families were helped with hotels and food vouchers. The Red Cross is assisting 20 residents now displaced.

“The American Red Cross provides relief for victims of home fires such as this by making sure they have shelter,” Sherri McKinney with the American Red Cross of Tennnessee told News 2, “Making sure they are are able to get all of their paperwork gathered together to be able to make their insurance claims; and to also make sure they’re okay mentally, we have counselors.”

News 2 was not able to get an update on the family’s condition, we do know they are at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Fire officials are still investigating what started the fire.