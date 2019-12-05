4 injured in HAZMAT situation near Metro Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least four people were injured in a HAZMAT incident near Metro Center Thursday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to 221 Cumberland Bend, which is a Social Security office, around 10:15 a.m.

The department said four people needed treatment after the HAZMAT situation.

Larry Clymer, Chief of Special Operations with the Nashville Fire Department described the incident as “a dried out pee trap, it’s an s curve in the plumbing and if it the trap dries out, odors can come out”

According to authorities, those that felt sick left and possibly went home before fire officials arrived.



