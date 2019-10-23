4 flight attendants accused of money laundering in Florida

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A former American Airlines mechanic who prosecutors say may have some links to terrorists is due to enter a plea to charges that he sabotaged an aircraft with 150 people aboard. An arraignment hearing is set Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani in Miami federal court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say four American Airlines flight attendants have been arrested on money laundering charges after they were found with more than $22,000 in cash during a customs check.

An arrest report says a Customs and Border Patrol agent put 40-year-old Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano through a routine check after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Chile early Monday.

Although he claimed to have $100, an agent found $9,000. Three other flight attendants were then searched.

The report says 55-year-old Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick had $7,300 and 48-year-old Maria Wilson-Ossandon had $6,371. Maria Pasten-Cuzmar also was arrested.

The flight attendants told agents they were smuggling the cash on behalf of someone else.

American said it is cooperating with authorities.

Lawyers weren’t listed on jail records.