4 displaced after fire at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people were displaced after a fire early Monday morning at a home in the tornado-ravaged section of North Nashville.

The fire began just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Underwood Street.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, four people were inside the home when the fire began. Two were able to escape to safety while two others had to rescued by firefighters.

No injuries were reported and no one had to be taken to the hospital.

The home was damaged in the deadly tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

