4 children, 2 women injured in East Nashville rollover crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four children and two women were injured in a crash in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike.

First-responders arrived to find woman lying on the ground near the crash.

Officials on the scene said the vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled at least once during the crash.

One woman was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center while another and the four children were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. All injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The children, including one set of twins, were all said to be younger than six years old.

An official with the Nashville Fire Department said there was only one car seat inside the vehicle.

No additional information was released.