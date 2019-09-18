4 arrested in Clarksville homicide, attempted murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four men have been arrested in connection to a homicide and attempted homicide in Clarksville.

Police said on July 21, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Givens Lane. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Joshua Ellis laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken by lifeflight to a Nashville hospital where he died.

According to a release, on the same day, around 9:15 p.m. a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Summit Heights. He was taken by lifeflight to a Nashville hospital. He was recovered from his injuries.

Four men were indicted by the Grand Jury.

Lewis Timmons, 19, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and other gun and drug charges.

Kaleb Wilson, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and other gun and drug charges.

Kamren Bennett, 21, was already in jail for drug charges when he was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and other gun charges.

Dorris Acree, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

